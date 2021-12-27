Frances Ekeh was recently honored as the 2021 recipient of the Johnny Godfrey Christian Service Award from The First in Laurens.
This award is given in memory of Deacon Johnny Godfrey, who served selflessly at The First. It is presented to a church member holding no office who exhibits the same qualities of serving others.
Ekeh is originally from Nigeria and is working to become a United States citizen.
Pictured are: Pastor James Owens and the Godfrey family presenting the award to Ekeh.
The First is located at 100 Conway Avenue and can be found on Facebook at The First - A Pentecostal Fellowship.
