The First recently honored Jan Overstreet as the 2022 recipient of the Johnny Godfrey Christian Service Award.
This award is given in memory of Deacon Johnny Godfrey who served selflessly at The First. It is presented to a church member who exhibits the same qualities of serving others.
Pictured are Pastor James Owens and the Godfrey family presenting the award to Overstreet.
The First is located at 100 Conway Avenue and can be found on Facebook at "The First "A Pentecostal Fellowship" ".
