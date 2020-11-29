The Midtown Building will be hosting its first pop-up restaurant event on Dec. 5 at 6:30 pm featuring Smoke on the Water.
The idea behind doing pop-up restaurants was first to bring dining options that have not previously been available to Laurens and then combine them with other things like drinks and live music to create a unique experience.
“Our plan from the very beginning was to transform the downstairs of the Midtown Building into a special event/pop-up space; somewhere we could bring in our own experiential events that have not really ever been available in Laurens,” said Barton Holmes.
The pop-up event is also a quick and effective way to fill a need in the community.
“We want to bring the best to Laurens and at the same time show that Laurens desires and will support these types of events. We see it as a building block to encourage future investment,” said Holmes.
They chose two restaurants that they felt would be a good fit for the experience that they were trying to provide. After pitching the idea to both Smoke on the Water and Hall’s Chophouse, both agreed.
They hope to be able to do one to two pop-up events per month with Smoke on the Water and Hall’s Chophouse but also want to expand to a few other ideas.
Future Smoke on the Water events will offer exclusive menu items that are not available in the restaurant in Greenville.
For the Dec. 5, Smoke on the Water pop-up event, the dining room is sold out, but pick up/to go plates are still available but must be preordered. These can be purchased via their Facebook page @TheMidtownBuilding or on their website, www.themidtownbuilding.com.
