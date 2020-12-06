Last fall, Barrett Holmes purchased The Midtown Building, formerly the Midtown Paint Shop, from the Simmons family.
On Thursday, The Midtown Building "officially" opened with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
The vision is to create a mix of private offices and open collaborative/co-workspace for people in Laurens County. And with the help of Parsons Builders, they were able to accomplish that.
As members of the community, city officials, and more gathered for the ribbon cutting ceremony, one person was missing, Barrett Holmes.
Holmes is recovering from open heart surgery he had earlier in the week, his wife said.
Their unique dining area downstairs hosted its first event Saturday, a popup event featuring Smoke on the Water.
“Our plan from the very beginning was to transform the downstairs of the Midtown Building into a special event/pop-up space; somewhere we could bring in our own experiential events that have not really ever been available in Laurens,” said Barton Holmes.
To honor the legacy and contribution of the Simmons family to Laurens they decided to name the building The Midtown Building.
