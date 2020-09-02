When Barrett Holmes returned “home” to Laurens after retiring from the Army, a longtime dream was going to soon come true. He always had a dream to be a part of the revitalization of Laurens and particularly the Square.
Last fall, the opportunity presented itself to purchase The Midtown Building, formerly the Midtown Paint Shop, from the Simmons family.
Holmes and his family then started the extensive renovations in January and will be fully complete in the next week or so.
COVID slowed them down but it gave them time to focus on the small details.
Parsons Builders worked with them during the renovation. It is a point of pride that this was an “in-house” effort with an assist from Laurens.
124 E. Public Square was built in the 1880s. It has housed general stores, an ice cream shop, but for the last few generations has been known as The Midtown Paint Shop.
To honor the legacy and contribution of the Simmons family to Laurens they decided to name the building The Midtown Building. The building will house the Regional Office for CrowderGulf, which is a disaster recovery and debris removal company as well as Chick Fil A of Laurens.
Their vision is to create a mix of private offices and open collaborative/ co-workspace for people in Laurens County. There is a growing need for flexible workspace for those that may not require the traditional office with a big lease hanging over their heads… people looking to continue to work remotely, but don’t want to work from home, business startups, entrepreneurs, people with “side hustles”, and college students need a place to be productive on a reasonable budget.
They are trying to bridge that gap and think it will be a great asset to Laurens.
There will also be a space downstairs that will house unique dining and special events that they hope to have up and running later this fall.
