In a celebration of South Carolina's exceptional downtown entrepreneurs, organizations and preservationists, Main Street SC presented a Laurens family with a Main Street Inspiration Award.
The Gaines Jontz Rehabilitation Award went to The Midtown Building in downtown Laurens.
“The transformation of the The Midtown Building is breathtaking,” said Main Street Laurens on Facebook. “We are so proud of the hard work, dedication to preservation and willingness to invest in their town that went into this project by the Holmes family.”
The newly renovated Midtown Building, a historic structure dating to c. 1884, initially hosted popup events on the first floor. Coworking space and private office space are featured on the second floor. The effort is the first complete building rehabilitation in downtown Laurens in more than two decades.
The project emerged with the property owner’s longstanding desire to renovate a historic building on Laurens’ courthouse square, giving attention to restoring the original integrity and charm of the building. The rehab brought back the façade’s original appearance with restored wooden doors.
In addition to encouraging property improvements and investments elsewhere in the downtown, the project has drawn new activity. The offices and coworking space attract clients who eat and shop downtown. The popup restaurant events in the downstairs space, known as the Midtown Muster, inspired new nightlife.
Downtown Laurens saw more than $1 million in reinvestment in 2020, and has four new revitalization projects beginning in 2021.
