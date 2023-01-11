Clinton has a unique dining feature now with the opening Wednesday of The Pasture restaurant on North Broad Street.
Across from the MS Bailey Municipal Building, The Pasture is owned by Marcus and Fran Cheeks in the former Patriots Kitchen location. Its decor has been unfitted to fit the new owners’ tastes, and the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce feted the new business Jan. 10 with a ceremonial grand-opening, ribbon-cutting.
“This is a fantastic turnout,” said Clinton Mayor Bob McLean. “People are actively anticipating this restaurant opening and what a great job y’all have done taking this building and remodeling. You have done a fantastic job. We’ve always enjoyed your catering and now we get to enjoy a sit down meal. This is something we haven’t had in Clinton in a long long time.
“Thank you for investing in Clinton.”
Blessings for the new restaurant said it will strive for a fellowship atmosphere.
Marcus Cheeks and family will continue their popular catering business and will have The Pasture open 4 days a week, lunch and dinner.
Thank God, first, for giving me the opportunity to do what I love to do,” Cheeks said. “I have a passion for food. I have always loved to be around food, providing smiles; it’s something I’ve always loved doing.”
He especially thanked his wife Fran for keeping the home fires burning as he excelled in the food business - “she has been the one who has sacrificed the most.”
The Pasture will be a unique dining business as it offers exclusively Certified Hereford Beef Steaks, for Clinton and Laurens County. “The only place you can get this cut of beef is at The Pasture in Clinton, South Carolina,” Cheeks said.
The restaurant will have a table-cut feature for its steaks, starting at $45. The rest of the menu is reasonably prices, and Marcus said that is on purpose. “We want to really have unity and a place where anybody can come and have a meal. We believe it will be a place that actually brings people together, and we want to provide a service to everyone in the community.”
The restaurant has lunch and dinner hours on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, with a brief closing time; Saturday hours are noon to 9 p.m.
Cheeks said, “It is very important to us to have those days off to spend with family and our church family.”
