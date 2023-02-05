Located in the John Graham building on the Historic Square, The Roseland is more than just a bar, it's a lounge. The downstairs area is complete with ample seating area and tabletop and floor games such as indoor badminton, shuffleboard and ping pong. The upstairs area has a music venue and an antique shoppe.
The music venue features karaoke and live bands.
The lounge serves a variety of alcohol, including red and white wine, domestic and IPA beers and hard seltzers. They also serve finger foods, such as mozzarella sticks and popcorn chicken.
The Roseland is open Friday through Sunday. Friday's hours are 1 p.m. to 1 a.m.; Saturday's hours are 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday's hours are 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.
"I have a Sunday license (to serve alcohol), which I don't think anyone else has," the owner said.
She also said that they will expand hours as needed based on customers' desires.
Guests must be 18 to enter without a parent. With parents, all are welcome to come and enjoy the amenities The Roseland has to offer.
They also take event reservations, with more details about booking on their Facebook page.
