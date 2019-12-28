They aren’t the same kind of firemen George Strait sang about in a hit country song. The flames they put out are not metaphorical.
T.J. Johnson, Brandon Bible, Mike Kellett and Mitch Eubanks have been putting fires out for years. They all got started at Sandy Springs Fire and Rescue. They are demonstrably good at what they do, which is why all four were named Fireman of the Year at their respective current departments: Johnson and Bible at Sandy Springs, Kellett at Gray Court and Eubanks at Waterloo.
It’s more than coincidence. They share a selfless desire to help people and don’t get paid for doing it.
“It’s just the thought of being able to help somebody, doing the best you can and making it where people can be with their loved ones one more day,” Kellett, the assistant chief in Gray Court, said.
Kellett’s decision to become a volunteer fireman was a revelation of sorts.
“Believe it or not, my dad passed away when I was 26,” he remembered. “I was coming back up (Hwy.) 221 from his grave site on March 28, 2011. I drove past Sandy Springs and saw a sign saying they needed volunteers. I turned around, drove back and got the number. Something just told me I need to do that, I’ve had a lot family members in contact with first responders. Yeah, something just hit me, and I’ve been doing it ever since.”
“[Firefighting] was my calling as my life duty to help somebody,” Eubanks, who works at Destination Sports, said. “There’s no greater privilege than to help your community, save lives and do everything you can do.”
Johnson, the son of a fireman, hung out at Sandy Springs since his earliest memory. At 15, he earned his certification as a first responder.
“It’s just something you’re born with,” said Johnson, who knows that of which he spoke. “Once you’re a firefighter, you’re not going to give it up. I enjoy helping people. My papa (Jimmy Johnson) did it for 20-something years till he passed away.”
Last week Johnson, who works at Piedmont Pest Control as a wildlife technician, turned 29. He’s been volunteering at Sandy Springs for almost 15 years. The first time he hung around there with his father, he was two.
“Friends down the line that I knew got me going,” Bible, otherwise a truck driver, said. “I love doing it, man. I like helping people out when I can. It’s dangerous at times, sad at times and good at times. That’s the way it is. We try to work together and, at the end, everybody goes home safe.”
There’s an old folk song, “Dark as a Dungeon,” about the attraction a man develops for working in the coal mines. All four firefighters can relate.
“Every call you ever go on,” Eubanks said, “you don’t know if you’re gonna make it through that call or not. You go get a truck, and you don’t know for sure if you’re going home or not. I do it for the greater cause. If I saved one personal item out of a burning house, or if I saved a life, saved the house, I’ve done my job to the best of my ability. If that wasn’t the case, it would become a job and not a privilege.”
Not a job. Not a chore. Not for attention.
A privilege.
