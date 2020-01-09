Thirteen candidates for president have filed for the South Carolina Presidential Preference Primary, to be conducted on Saturday, February 29.
They are, in alphabetical order, Sen. Michael Bennet, former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, Sen. Cory Booker, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Rep. John Delaney, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former Gov. Deval Patrick, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson and Andrew Yang.
The Republican Party is not holding a presidential primary in South Carolina.
Since South Carolina does not conduct voter registration by party, all voters are legally eligible to vote in the Democratic primary.
