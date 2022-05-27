They are there day in and day out, so loyal you barely notice them. However, long-serving employees should never be taken for granted.
Accordingly, Piedmont Technical College (PTC) recently held a luncheon to recognize 13 dedicated professionals who have served the college with consistency and distinction over the years.
Four employees were honored for 20 years of service. They are: William “Lee” Balentine, program director and instructor for Radiologic Technology; Sally Cooke, executive assistant in the President’s Office; Christina Knight, Engineering Design Technology instructor; and Lisa Martin, dean of Instructional Development and Academic Support.
Nine were recognized for 10 years of service. They are: Alesia Brown, vice president for Human Resources; Heather Burden, English instructor; Lauren Casey, graphic designer in Marketing and Public Relations; David Henry, department head for science and biology instructor; Lakeya Jenkins, department head for English; Lisa Lanford, evening help desk coordinator; Lynn Slater, executive assistant to the vice president for Academic Affairs; Clay Sprouse, program director and instructor of Pharmacy Technology; and Lisa Taverna, instructor in Instructional Development and Academic Support.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.