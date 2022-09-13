The 2022 Laurens Invitational will be held in K.C. Hanna Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 24 on the campus of Laurens District 55 High School.
This event features marching bands from across South Carolina as they enter the beginning of their fall competitive schedule.
Gates open at 3:30 PM and the National Anthem will be performed by the 2023 Senior Class of the Raider Band at 3:45 PM. Tickets are $10 at the gate. Cash, card, and venmo are accepted.
Step off for the competitive portion of the competition begins at 4:00 PM with Southside High School's Tiger Pride Marching Band and concludes at 7:30 PM with Ninety Six High School's Wildcat Marching Band.
The Clinton High School's Devil Regiment performs at 5:00 PM. The LDHS Raider Band will give an exhibition at 8:00 PM and will be immediately followed by awards.
Other bands featured include:
Greenwood High School
York Prep Academy
Pelion High School
Mid-Carolina High School
Blacksburg High School
Emerald High School
Union County High School
Saluda High School
Seneca High School
Spring Valley High School
Click this link to view a schedule of performances:
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1FHaFbQiYmuCIn8o-TR_slElZ9q4kutzBY9p_8abTy2k/edit?usp=sharing
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.