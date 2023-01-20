The National Institute for Excellence in Teaching (NIET) recently appointed Laurens School District 55 Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas to their 2023-2024 Educator Advisory Board.
Ensuring great teaching and learning happens in every classroom is the core of NIET’s work with its partners. As a learning organization, NIET relies on the expertise of its partners across the country to support innovation and improvement.
The Educator Advisory Board contributes to the success of NIET’s work on-the-ground in classrooms across the country. These educators come from all across the country and collectively provide the knowledge, innovation, and strategy needed to advance NIET’s mission.
"I am excited to have this group of educators on our Executive Advisory Board,” said Dr. Joshua Barnett, Chief Executive Officer of NIET. “Our work with our partners is crucial to our mission and their experience and expertise will contribute to NIET’s success in supporting great classroom teaching and learning in every classroom.”
The newly appointed Educator Advisory Board includes leaders with a diversity of perspectives and experiences from across the country.
2023-2024 Educator Advisory Board
● Dr. Ashley Anderson-Murray, Principal, Forest Acres Elementary School,
School District of Pickens County, South Carolina
● Nieves Carrales, Principal, Somerset Elementary School, Somerset
Independent School District, Texas
● Dr. Jenna Chiasson, Deputy Superintendent of Teaching and Learning:
District Support, Louisiana Department of Education, Louisiana
● Robin Curry, Principal, Sarah Moore Greene Magnet Academy, Knox County
Schools, Tennessee
● Vanessa Gonzalez, Professional Development Director, Gadsden Elementary
School District #32, Arizona
● Dr. Lee Ann Kwiatkowski, Director of Public Education and Chief Executive
Officer, Muncie Community Schools, Indiana
● Keisha Netterville, Superintendent, East Feliciana Public Schools, Louisiana
● Sheba Pugh, Master Teacher, Fair Park Preparatory Academy, Caddo Parish
Schools, Louisiana
● Dr. Carlos Rios, Superintendent of Schools, San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated
Independent School District, Texas
● Dr. Ameca Thomas, Superintendent, Laurens County School District #55,
South Carolina
● Dr. LaTonya Turner, Dean, Klipsch Educators College at Marian University,
Indiana
“I am honored and humbled by the opportunity to serve on the NIET Educator Advisory Board. This gives me another opportunity to focus on my passion for enhancing teaching and learning. I look forward to collaborating with educators across the country and learning about new innovative practices that can positively impact L55,” said Dr. Thomas.
