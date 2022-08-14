Laurens County School District 55 Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas was honored as the Superintendent of the Year in Columbia on Saturday by the South Carolina Alliance of Black School Educators.
The award was presented during their White Attire Jazz Brunch Social at the Gala Event Center.
“As I accept this recognition, I honor all educators who are doing the ‘heart’ work every day,” said Thomas in a post on Twitter. “I am thankful for my students, who are truly my inspiration and reason.”
The mission of the South Carolina Alliance of Black School Educators (SCABSE) is to ensure a high quality education for all children, particularly for African-American children by establishing coalitions, providing forums, facilitating the placement of African-American professionals, and influencing public policy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.