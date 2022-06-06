Thomas Mechanical held their groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, June 3 for a new headquarters at 1925 Hunter Industrial Park Road in Laurens.
The move will allow them to have more space as they have outgrown their offices at 309 Hillcrest Dr.
At the ceremony, owner Martin Lowry spoke about how his company came to fruition. Lowry said when his son Thomas was young he came home and told his wife Suzanne he quit his job and wanted to start his own business.
Thomas Mechanical has been open since 2004.
Laurens County Council chairman Brown Patterson spoke at the ceremony. Patterson said that Lowry could have chose anywhere in the upstate to expand his business but he decided to stay in Laurens County.
From 2016-2018, Thomas Mechanical was named one of South Carolina’s 25 Fastest Growing Companies. The company provides residential heating and air conditioning services in Laurens County, but a large part of its industrial business is outside the county.
