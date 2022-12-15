Dr. Ameca C. Thomas, Superintendent of Laurens County School District 55 (LCSD 55), has been selected as a 2022 Superintendent to Watch by the National School Public Relations Association (NSPRA).
Thomas joins 24 other superintendents nationwide who were selected for the honor in recognition of their innovative and effective use of technology to engage and inform the school community and to expand two-way communication and outreach efforts.
Thomas stated, “I am truly honored and humbled to receive this award. True leadership involves service above self. I am also truly blessed to have such a wonderful team because they help make it all possible. I believe that transparency and communication are very important and integral parts of the work we do daily. It is also vital for us to tell our own stories to alleviate any false assumptions and to build trust. Therefore, I have been very intentional and deliberate about sharing important news and events, discussing challenges, highlighting our successes, and sharing all the wonderful things that are happening in Laurens County School District 55.
“I come to work every day for my students; it's my passion, ministry, and calling. I am committed to working in the best interest of the students, parents, community, and school district. Again, I can't thank my team enough for their unwavering work ethic and commitment to LCSD 55.”
One of the goals of LCSD 55 is to provide world-class communications and family engagement. Various methods of communication are in place to provide stakeholders with district information. A Message from Your Superintendent is digitally published and disseminated each week of the school year. The publication includes a personal message from the superintendent, news from the previous week, and information on upcoming events and deadlines.
Table Talk is a weekly video production recapping some of the district highlights. It also highlights many of the achievements of students and staff.
The Times in 55 is digitally published each month to provide a recap of the regular monthly meeting of the school board.
Pride in 55 Connections Podcast brings together the schools, businesses, and community of Laurens 55, highlighting members of the district and the community.
IMPACT: 55 is a video production that features students who share how LCSD 55 positively impacts their lives. Students talk about educators who have influenced them, who have helped them build their character, find their passions and achieve their goals.
Laurens 55 Spotlight is a video production that showcases Teachers of the Year and other outstanding educators in LCSD 55. These types of communications are made available on the district’s website. LCSD 55 also releases communications via social media, email, text, and voice calls.
“This year’s honorees understand just how important effective communication is in building trust and relationships with families, employees, students, and community members in their districts,” said NSPRA Executive Director Barbara M. Hunter, APR. “These emerging leaders have proven to be dedicated champions of innovative communication efforts to advance their district’s success.”
NSPRA had a record number of nominations this year with many exceptional candidates, making the selection process very competitive. Since the 2015-16 school year, NSPRA has recognized 127 school district leaders as Superintendents to Watch. Honorees must have fewer than five years of experience as a superintendent and must demonstrate dynamic, fast-paced leadership with strong communication at its core.
