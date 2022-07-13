After a nearly two-hour executive session on June 30, the Laurens County School District 55 board of trustees unanimously approved a one-year extension to the contract for Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas along with a salary increase of three percent.
Board Chair Cathy Little reported that trustees determined an overall Proficient rating for Thomas for the 2021-2022 school year. Little commended Thomas for her hard work and noted that the superintendent received exemplary ratings in many areas of the review.
The contract extension is through June 30, 2025.
Following the meeting, Thomas commented, "I deeply appreciate the school board's vote of confidence in my leadership. I look forward to working with the board as well as our educators, parents, and community members as we continue to improve learning and life outcomes for all of our students in Laurens County School District 55. The work done to date is only the beginning.”
Thomas has served as district superintendent since July 2020. A native of Laurens County and Laurens District 55 High School alum, she noted, “This school district is just a part of who I am. I know that we are going to achieve many great things.”
