Dr. Ameca Thomas may be the new incoming superintendent of Laurens District 55 but now she is a published author.
Four years ago, Thomas began writing You Can Be Anything, her first children’s book. Finally, in March the book was out for production. The book was officially released on April 17, 2020.
Thomas is passionate about children, education, and books.
“This has been a goal since childhood, and it finally came to pass," said Thomas. "I attribute my children (3 girls-Lauren, Addison, and Makenzie) to inspiring me to make this dream a reality. They are my reason. I want my children, along with all children in the world, to know that through hard work, true grit, belief, helping others, and being kind, they can achieve many things and make a difference. I want to inspire others, young and old, that they can make their dreams a reality. God has really blessed my life, and I'm very thankful to Him."
Thomas has already begun to work on more books.
You Can Be Anything can be purchased on Amazon or at Barnes & Noble.
https://www.amazon.com/You-Anything-Ameca-Carter-Thomas/dp/1641911336/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&keywords=ameca+thomas&qid=1588554169&sr=8-1
https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/you-can-be-anything-ameca-carter-thomas-dr/1136895244?ean=9781641911313
