The PC Department of Music will offer a recital with distinguished faculty and guests on January 31 at 7:30 pm in Edmunds Hall.
Dr. Richard Thomas, Professor of Music at PC, will premier his “Bolivian Suite”, a transcription of Bolivian folk songs for string trio. He will be joined by Dr. Francisco Caban, Professor of Violin at the Puerto Rico Conservatory of Music and member of the Puerto Rico Symphony, and Dr. Joel Pagan, a native of Puerto Rico and Professor of Viola at University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in McAllen, Texas.
They will also perform works by Beethoven and Mozart.
The concert is free and open to the public.
