Parents who are interested in enrolling their children in grades 5K – 9 at Thornwell Charter School (TCS) are asked to complete the enrollment form that can be found on the school’s website at www.thornwellcharterschool.org.
Enrollment will be open until Friday, February 19. If the number of applicants exceeds a classroom’s capacity, a lottery process will take place in the Gillam Center for the Performing Arts located in the TCS school building at 203 West Calhoun St., Clinton, SC, on Thursday, February 25 to fairly determine enrollment.
The process for the Thornwell Charter School lottery is posted on their website. Students who are currently enrolled and wish to return for the 2021-2022 school year will not have to go through the lottery.
Thornwell Charter School is located on Thornwell’s 350-plus-acre campus and farm in Clinton, with multiple buildings including a school building with 18 classrooms, a performing arts center, gymnasium, athletic center, athletic fields, and dining hall. Extracurricular programs including the arts and athletics are being offered.
Although located within the Laurens County School District 56 attendance area, Thornwell Charter School serves students from other districts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.