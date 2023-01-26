Parents who are interested in enrolling their children in grades 5K – 11 at Thornwell Charter School (TCS) for the 2023-2024 school year are asked to complete the enrollment form that can be found on the school’s website at www.thornwellcs.org.
Enrollment will be open until Friday, February 17. If the number of applicants exceeds a classroom’s capacity, a lottery process will take place in the Gillam Center for the Performing Arts located in the TCS school building at 203 West Calhoun St., Clinton, on Thursday, February 23 at 10 AM to fairly determine enrollment.
The process for the Thornwell Charter School lottery is posted on their website. Students who are currently enrolled and wish to return for the 2023-2024 school year will not have to go through the lottery.
Thornwell Charter School is located on Thornwell’s 350-plus-acre campus and farm in Clinton with multiple buildings including a school building with 18 classrooms, a performing arts center, gymnasium, athletic center, athletic fields, dining hall, and swimming pool. Extracurricular programs including the arts and athletics are offered.
Although located within the Laurens County School District 56 attendance area, Thornwell Charter School serves students from all districts in South Carolina.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.