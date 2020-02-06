Parents who are interested in enrolling their children in grades 5K-7 at Thornwell Charter School are asked to complete the enrollment form that can be found on the school’s website at www.thornwellcharterschool.org.
Enrollment will be open until Friday, February 14. If the number of applicants exceeds a classroom’s capacity, a lottery process will take place in the Gillam Center for the Performing Arts located in the TCS school building at 203 West Calhoun St., Clinton, on Thursday, February 20 to fairly determine enrollment.
The process for the Thornwell Charter School lottery is posted on its website: www.thornwellcharterschool.org. Students who are currently enrolled and wish to return for the 2020-2021 school year will not have to go through the lottery.
Thornwell Charter School is located on Thornwell’s 350-acre-plus campus and farm in Clinton, with multiple buildings, including a school building with 18 classrooms, a performing arts center, gymnasium, athletic center, athletic fields, dining hall and swimming pool. Extracurricular programs including the arts, and athletics will be offered.
Although located within the Laurens County School District 56 attendance area, Thornwell Charter School serves students from other districts.
