The Charter Institute at Erskine presented Thornwell Charter School with the Platinum School of Excellence award on Wednesday.
Their middle school program scored in the top 25% of all South Carolina schools in English and Math, as well as science.
“I am so proud of the achievements of our school,” said Principal Melissa Moore.
Sixth grader Gibson Partee was honored for earning a perfect score on the Math end-of-course exam last year.
“This is a wonderful day at Thornwell celebrating the Platinum School of Excellence award. I can’t express how gratifying it is knowing the years of planning and working and collaborating to make this school come to reality,” said Norman Dover VP of Education for TCS.
Dover continued by saying he was grateful for the leadership that the school has in Melissa Moore, “what a fine principal she is.”
“Seeing schools like Thornwell Charter School achieve an academic distinction like this is incredible,” says Mr. Rich Melzer, Deputy Superintendent of Authorization & Accountability at the Charter Institute at Erskine. “They’ve worked hard to provide positive student outcomes for their students, and today we celebrate the results of that hard work.”
