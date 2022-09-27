Thornwell, a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving children and families in need across Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina, is welcoming the surrounding community to LushAcres Farm for its second annual Fall Festival and Corn Maze.
This family-friendly celebration begins October 1 and will continue every Saturday in October from 10am until 6pm. Proceeds of each event will support children and families served by Thornwell’s continuum of Care.
“It is an honor to celebrate the harvest season with families from all over South Carolina and beyond during the Fall Festival,” said Jacob Koch, LushAcres Farm Director. “We’ve been working hard to make this year’s event bigger, better and packed full of fun opportunities for everyone.”
Fall Festival attendees will enjoy the mile-long maze depicting LushAcres Farm’s newest resident, the honeybee, as well as hayrides, bonfires and s'mores, a mini train, concessions, and much more. New corn cannons, fresh popcorn and fresh, delicious donuts have also been added to this year’s event.
Every Saturday in October, the festival will offer one-day-only options that families don’t want to miss, including dog herding demonstrations, an artisan village, and “Jeep-O-Ween” – a fan-favorite trunk-or-treat event sponsored by Just Winging It Jeepers on October 29.
This year, gate entry is free. Guests will be able to purchase punch cards that can be punched at individual activities. Each activity will have its own cost. However, there are many activities that are completely free.
Festival goers have multiple options for festival enjoyment:
- 10 Punch – Punch Card | $10
- Max Pass Wristband | $12 (early bird pricing), $15 (day of event)
- Wristbands do not include Corn Cannons and Animal Feeding.
- Family Bundle | $48
- Includes four (4) Max Passes
- Additional family members only $8
- Children under 3 yrs are free and do not need wristbands.
- Same restrictions apply as Max Pass.
Also new this year is “Corn Maze: After Dark,” a spooktacular experience beckoning the brave to navigate the maze after sundown on Fridays and Saturdays in October from 7pm to 10pm. Tickets are $10 for entry. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
LushAcres Farm is adding new festivals to its calendar each year celebrating seasonal produce and activities to blend agriculture with family fun that supports Thornwell’s ongoing mission. Throughout the year, LushAcres Farm is an agrotourism hub featuring locally grown products and livestock, as well as family-focused opportunities and agritourism events. The LushAcres Farm Market offers farm fresh produce, as well as locally sourced goods.
“When families come to a festival, buy a locally sourced product in our market, or visit our barnyard animals, they are creating lasting memories and traditions, as well as ensuring the children and families Thornwell serves are supported and loved,” said Koch. “Getting to be a part of that legacy is something special.”
Learn more about this year’s Fall Festival by visiting www.lushacresfarm.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.