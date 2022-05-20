Thornwell, a non-profit organization committed to serving children and families in need across Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina, is announcing the return of daily Grab-N-Go meal pickups beginning June 6th through June 30th.
This program is open to all Laurens County children under the age of 18 who are not enrolled in summer school or a daycare serving meals. For July, a free dine-in lunch will be offered daily in Thornwell’s dining hall.
The program in partnership with the USDA was initially developed as a direct response to the COVID-19 pandemic in which children were not attending school in a physical classroom setting. The Grab-N-Go meal program sought to be a supplement for healthy options that ensured no child in the community in need would go hungry.
Since March of 2020, Thornwell has served more than 100,000 meals, and is committed to continuing these efforts throughout the summer of 2022.
“We are so grateful to offer a program that takes the worry out of minds of children and families. Summer should be a time that children look forward to, not one they fear because they do not know where the next meal might come from,” said Alice James, Director of Child Nutrition Food Service. “The meals are nutritionally sound and bring with them peace of mind. We can’t ask for more than that.”
Daily “Grab-N-Go” pickups will run from June 6th through June 30th. Parents and guardians will be able to pick up breakfast and lunch for all qualifying children in their household Monday through Friday from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Pick up location is in front of the Thornwell Dining Hall, located at 302 South Broad Street in Clinton.
From July 1 through 26, parents and guardians may bring their children to eat a free lunch at Thornwell’s Dining Hall. All meals must be consumed on site due to USDA regulations. This will be available daily from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, except for the July 4th holiday.
For more information, please email Alice James at alice.james@thornwell.org.
