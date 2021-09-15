Thornwell, a non-profit organization dedicated to serving children and families in need across Florida, Georgia and South Carolina, will celebrate the grand opening of LushAcres Farm with the inaugural Fall Festival and Corn Maze, September 25 through November 6.
The festival will run Fridays and Saturdays from 11am until dark. Proceeds of the event will support children and families served by Thornwell.
Located on 340 acres of Thornwell’s residential campus, LushAcres Farm is an agrotourism hub featuring locally grown products and livestock, as well as family-focused opportunities and agritourism events. The LushAcres Farm Market opened to the public in June offering farm fresh produce, as well as locally sourced goods to an area historically considered a food desert.
“Stewarding the farm is a way to extend Thornwell’s mission to build strong children and families, while enhancing the surrounding communities. As good stewards of the land we’ve been entrusted with, our goal is to see the children and families of Thornwell, as well as the local community, thrive as they learn about and enjoy the farm’s bounty,” says Brandon Bowers, LushAcres Farm Director. “Now, we are beyond excited to welcome our community to the farm for our inaugural Fall Festival and Corn Maze.”
Fall Festival attendees will enjoy the mile-long maze, hayrides, bonfires and s'mores, a mini train, concessions, and much more. Tickets are $10 dollars and may be purchased online at https://lushacresfarm.com. Children 3 and under get in free.
The Fall Festival and Corn Maze is the farm’s inaugural event as part of its continually developing festival model. LushAcres plans to add new festivals to its calendar each year. The festivals will celebrate seasonal produce and activities to blend agritourism with family fun that supports Thornwell’s ongoing mission.
“We see agritourism as a way to support Thornwell’s mission and all those we serve,” said Bowers. “When visitors come to a festival, buy a locally sourced product in our market, or simply come to experience nature, they are not only creating lasting memories and traditions, but they are also ensuring financial support that goes directly to children and families benefiting from Thornwell’s Continuum of Care.”
LushAcres Farm has a history that goes as far back as Thornwell, itself. When Thornwell was founded in 1875 as a children’s orphanage, the farm was the life source for all who lived and worked at Thornwell. After approximately 10 years of dormancy, Thornwell formed a steering committee which began conversations in 2018 to revitalize and reclaim the farmland and its God-given resources.
Thornwell’s team underwent extensive studies to ensure efficient land use, opportunities for value-added products all to benefit the organization’s mission, and positively impact Thornwell and the families and communities it serves.
LushAcres Farm is located at 1875 W. Maple St. Extension in Clinton. To purchase fall festival and corn maze tickets or to learn more about the farm, visit https://lushacresfarm.com.
