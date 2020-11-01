Thornwell, a non-profit organization dedicated to serving and enriching the lives of children and families in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina, has been recognized as a Top-Ranked Non-Profit by Charity Navigator, known as America’s largest independent charity evaluator.
Thornwell, headquartered in Clinton, SC, with programs and staff spanning a three state area, is pleased to reveal it received a four star “Exceptional” score and a numerical score of 97 out of a total possible score of 100.
The score is comprised of independent evaluations of two key areas of Thornwell’s activities: Financial Health and Accountability & Transparency. Thornwell’s Charity Navigator score indicates it “exceeds industry standards and outperforms most charities in its Cause,” according to Charity Navigator’s scoring methodology.
Charity Navigator exists to help individuals and organizations help donors determine how efficiently their gifts will be used.
“Thornwell’s 4-Star rating from Charity Navigator demonstrates our 145-year history of being good stewards of the hard-earned resources our supporters continue to generously share with us. We believe family changes everything, and without our donors we would not exist. When giving to Thornwell, people have the assurance that we adhere to the highest standards of financial accountability and transparency and will use their gifts wisely and faithfully to make a difference in the lives of children and families,” stated Rev. Elliot Smith, President.
