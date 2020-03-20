Thornwell has announced free breakfast and lunch meals for children aged 18 and younger during the extent of the school closures.
While schools are closed, nutritionally balanced lunch and breakfast meals will be provided to all children aged 18 or younger regardless of race, color, sex, disability, age or national origin.
“We join with Laurens County School Districts 55 and 56, along with other schools, in supporting the local and federal leaders who are calling for social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19, but we also recognize the challenge this creates for many children and families we serve,” said President Elliot Smith. “We have DHEC and FDA approved kitchens with certified staff equipped to stand in the gap. That’s why we’re offering families an alternative way to find nutritionally balanced lunch and breakfast meals. For many children, these meals will be the only meals they can count on, so we’re encouraging families – regardless if they are currently served by Thornwell or not – to take advantage of this service.”
Families can pick up meals from 302 South Broad Street, Clinton, during weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. USDA National School Lunch Program requires children to be present during the time of meal pick up.
"Meals are prepared in our school facilities by trained Food and Nutrition Services Staff. All existing DHEC and FDA approved procedures for meal prep, storage, service, and sanitation will be observed,” Smith said.
