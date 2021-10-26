The City of Laurens Parks and Recreation Department will host Boo in the Park on Thursday, October 28 from 6:00-7:30 p.m. at The Ridge at Laurens.
This event is a safe Trick-or-Treating event, sponsored by PRTC. Trick or treating is open to any child, ages 0-10.
The event was originally scheduled for Laurens City Park but the threat of rain forced the change in venue.
"With the weather forecast at 100 percent, we wanted to let the public know early and that we will still be having the trick or treating event," said Laurens Parks and Recreation Director Jason Pridgen. "We look forward to our normal large crowd.:
For more information about being a booth vendor, please call 681-7275.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.