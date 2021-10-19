Three COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held in Laurens County over the next few days.
Hickory Tavern Middle School will host a vaccination site on Thursday, October 21 from 3:30pm-6:30pm.
Gray Court-Owings School will host a vaccination site on Friday, October 22 from 8:00am- 12:00pm.
Bridging the Gap Advocacy Community Center, at 101 Park Place in Laurens, will host a vaccination site on Saturday, October 23 from 9am-1pm.
$50 Gift cards will be available for first time shots and free food from Chick-fil-A and other prizes will be provided for anyone who get vaccinated or gets a booster shots, as long as supplies last.
