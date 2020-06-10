Three people died after a single vehicle accident on Old Airport Rd. in Laurens on Wednesday afternoon, according to Master Trooper Gary Miller of the SC Highway Patrol.
The incident occurred at approximately 4:40pm near Hwy. 76, approximately one-half mile east of Laurens.
The Laurens County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as 17-year-old Cameron Watford, 42-year-old Gary Lyons Jr. and 64-year-old Gary Lyons Sr., all of Laurens
The driver and two passengers were in a 1999 Chevrolet S-10 pickup traveling north on Old Airport Rd. According to Miller, the driver lost control of the truck and went off the right side of the road, overcorrected and went off the left side of the road, down an embankment, striking a tree.
The two passengers were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was airlifted to Greenville and died at the hospital. No one in the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt
