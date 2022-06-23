A trio of Laurens residents will compete in the Miss South Carolina and Miss South Carolina Teen pageants this weekend in Columbia.
Haleigh Tomlin is competing as Miss Powdersville in the Miss South Carolina pageant. Tomlin is a graduate of Laurens District High School.
Catie Rawl is competing as Miss River City in the Miss South Carolina pageant. Rawl is also a graduate of LDHS.
Bayley Burns is competing as Miss Powdersville Teen. Burns is a current student at LDHS. She won the evening gown/on-stage question preliminary on Tuesday night. On Thursday, Burns received a $1,000 savings bond as the Overall Salute Page Award winner.
The final competition for the Teens is at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 24, when the new Miss South Carolina Teen will be crowned. The final competition for the Miss candidates starts at 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, when the new Miss South Carolina will be crowned live on WACH FOX TV along with other stations in the state.
The winner of Miss South Carolina will receive $60,000 in scholarships and compete at the Miss America pageant. Scholarships and awards will be presented to the Miss candidates in a total amount of $200,050.
Total Teen Cash Scholarships and Savings Bonds will be $64,875. The winner will receive $10,000 and compete at Miss America’s OutStanding Teen competition.
Tickets for the events can be purchased through Ticketmaster or Township Auditorium Box Office.
The reigning Miss South Carolina is Julia Herrin and reigning Miss South Carolina Teen is Dabria Aguilar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.