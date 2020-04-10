The Laurens County Sheriff's Office arrested three men on Thursday after an alleged armed robbery
At approximately 6:45PM, deputies were dispatched to 3039 Sawmill Road in Gray Court in reference to an armed robbery that had just occurred. While on scene at the residence, deputies detected an odor of marijuana coming from the home.
A search warrant was obtained for the property and the following items were located and seized:
• Oxycodone pills (no proper prescription)
• Marijuana
• One loaded AK-47 rifle
• One loaded Taurus PT111 pistol
• Xanax pills (no proper prescription)
• Multiple boxes of ammunition
• Multiple counterfeit $100 bills
Michael Blake Thornley of the residence was charged with Possession of a Schedule IV Narcotic. Jamaurice Shundre Lee of Georgia Acres Road in Gray Court was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. Christopher Dantonio Young of Currys Lake Road in Gray Court was charged with Possession of a Schedule II Narcotic.
In reference to the original call for the armed robbery, the suspect in that matter returned the possessions to the victim who declined prosecuti
