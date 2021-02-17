Three men were arrested on Tuesday after multiple animals were found in deplorable conditions.
At approximately 2:30pm on Tuesday, Laurens County animal control deputies were notified of a puppy being in poor condition after a rescue organization obtained custody of it. Due to the puppy’s condition (lethargy, low blood sugar, and a large wound on its leg) and subsequent death after rescue, deputies responded to the 1900 area of North Old Laurens Road in Gray to check on the condition of other animals at the residence.
All animals at the residence were dehydrated, living in mud, water, and feces. Most were chained and some did not have collars, only padlocked chains around their necks.
Two puppies had mutilated, non-surgical cropping of their ears. One dog was chained in an area completely covered in water and is believed to be malnourished.
Four puppies, approximately 5 months old, were in a small enclosure full of feces. These puppies were severely bloated with worms.
One dog appeared to have mange and other skin issues. One dog was observed to have a tumor on her stomach area and another dog is believed to be malnourished with ribs and hips visible. One dog had an infected baseball-sized abscess in his cheek.
All dogs were removed from the premises and given fresh water, food, and beds with blankets at the Laurens County Animal Shelter.
Stepquevion Aquaris Calwile was charged with multiple counts of Ill Treatment of Animals General and Ill Treatment of Animals with Torture. Cedric Daniel Williams and James Charles Calwile were both charged with Ill Treatment of Animals.
“We will never stop being the voice for these animals who cannot speak for themselves,” said LCSO Major Chris Martin. “These are difficult situations that our Animal Control has to deal with daily and I appreciate their hardwork and dedication.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.