Laurens County School District 55 will have three new board members after the general election on Tuesday night.
Todd Varner defeated Melvin Allen 1,580-655 for Seat 1. Varner won 7 of 8 precincts, losing only the Jones precinct by one vote.
Neal Patterson defeated incumbent Barbara Beeks 1,398-1,020 for Seat 3. Patterson won 4 of 5 precincts, only losing the Waterloo precinct.
Anthony Carpenter will return to Seat 5 after defeating Tommy Curry 874-528. Carpenter won 5 of 8 precincts, losing only Laurens 6, Bailey and Wattsville by a combined six votes.
Bubba Rawl staked his claim to Seat 7 after defeating incumbent Robby Bell 1,170-527. Rawl won all seven precincts.
