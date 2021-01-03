Three Presbyterian College alumni have been elected to serve on the PC Board of Trustees. Their service to the College will begin on Jan. 1, 2021.
“These three new members of our board bring a love for PC and a wealth of experience to help guide the College forward,” said E. G. Lassiter ’69, chairman of the PC Board of Trustees. "They join a board that is focused on student success and determined to carry out the mission of Presbyterian College.”
The new board members include:
Robin Boren '97, Southern Company, Atlanta, Ga.
Dr. Michael Nicholson '14, South Carolina Department of Corrections, Columbia, S.C.
Dr. James Sain ‘75, Network HealthCare (Retired), Greenville, S.C.
Robin Boren
Robin Boren has served as the senior vice president of finance and treasurer of Southern Company, of Atlanta, Ga., since January 2019. As SVP, Boren leads the Southern Company's investor relations, corporate finance, business assurance and risk management groups. Her responsibilities in the role include ensuring alignment between the company’s financial plan and its communications strategy with investors. Boren earned a bachelor's degree in accounting and business administration from PC and a Master of Business Administration from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania in 2004.
Dr. Floyd Michael Nicholson
Dr. Floyd Michael Nicholson '14 served as a dentist at a private practice before realizing something was missing in his career. In 2019, he left private practice to serve as a general dentist at the South Carolina Department of Corrections.
"Working at the Department of Corrections is a very rewarding experience because this population base is often overlooked or forgotten about," Nicholson said. "My patients are very grateful for their treatment and express their gratitude for my service daily."
Nicholson earned his Doctor of Dental Medicine degree from the Medical University of South Carolina after earning his bachelor's degree in chemistry from PC in 2014.
Dr. James Sain
Dr. James Leslie Sain ’75 served as director of pharmacy at Network HealthCare from 1996 until he retired earlier this year. Sain earned numerous awards since attending PC and going on to earn a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of South Carolina. The South Carolina Pharmacy Association named Sain the Pharmacist of the Year in 1991. Sain's other awards for professional achievement include the Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Award for Outstanding Achievement in the Profession of Pharmacy and the S.C. Pharmacy Association Innovative Pharmacy Practice Award.
Sain volunteered with the Greenville Free Medical Clinic throughout his career. He also served on the nonprofit organization's Board of Directors since 2000. Sain served as president and chairman of the South Carolina Pharmacy Association, president of the Medical University of South Carolina's College of Pharmacy Alumni Association, and president of the Upper Piedmont Tennis Association.
