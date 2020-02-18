The 46th annual Laurens County Spotlight on Agriculture awards banquet will be held on Thursday, March 12, in the First Presbyterian Church Family Life Center in Clinton.
The doors open at 5 p.m., with the dinner beginning at 6 p.m.
Mr. Ken Rentiers, Deputy Director with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources, will be the guest speaker. The meal will be catered by Shealy’s Barbecue. Tickets are $10 each and may be purchased from the Clemson Extension Office, 219 Laurens Street, Laurens, or from any Clemson Extension Advisory Committee member.
All tickets are sold in advance, with ticket sales ending on March 5. There will be no ticket sales at the door.
The event is funded completely by sponsor donations and ticket sales. Some of the proceeds are also used to provide an annual $1,000 scholarship to a Laurens County senior with an interest in agriculture who will be attending college the following year.
