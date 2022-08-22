A man and woman were arrested last month after an anonymous tip came in through Laurens County Crimestoppers.
A tipster informed Crimestoppers of two individuals who were in possession of a stolen vehicle. Laurens County Sheriff’s Office deputies observed the vehicle, confirmed the information given and then arrested and charged the individuals.
Caitlyn Rose Marko, of Joanna, was charged with distribution of meth and possession of a stolen vehicle. Charles Caleb Howard, of Gray Court, was charged with reckless driving, driving under suspension and distribution of meth.
“With the help of this tipster, a stolen car was recovered and a thief was put in jail,” said Jim Firmin, board member of Laurens County Crimestoppers. “The Board of Directors of Laurens County Crimestoppers approved a reward for this tip. We appreciate any and all information regarding criminal activity in Laurens County. Remember that through our process, you will remain anonymous and still receive a cash reward. Please contact us at 68-CRIME.”
