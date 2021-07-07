Here are five houses for sale in Laurens County, starting at $179,900:

 

773 W. Main Street - Laurens

What we love about it: Large home that sits on nearly four acres

Price: $399,000

Realtor: Jacob Mann, Coldwell Banker Caine/Williams

Features: Wraparound front porch, rear pasture opportunities, large ceiling heights, custom built-in cabinetry, hardwood floors

Specs: 4 BR, 3 BA

Zillow:  https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/773-W-Main-St-Laurens-SC-29360/113337457_zpid/

 

422 South Ellis Street - Joanna

What we love about it: Substantially rebuilt home that backs up to a farm 

Price: $189,000

Realtor: Randal Longo - iSave Realty

Features: granite countertops, designer baths, new roof, new HVAC, screen porch, finished garage

Specs: 3 BR, 2 BA

Zillow: https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/422-S-Ellis-St-Joanna-SC-29351/113336398_zpid/

 

520 West Main Street - Laurens

What we love about it: Built in 1890, this historic home is full on unique qualities

Price: $325,000

Realtor: Marvin Cartee, Palmetto Heritage Real Estate

Features: Parlor, formal dining room, split stairway foyer, remodeled kitchen with custom island, wraparound porch

Specs: 6 BR, 3 BA

Zillow: https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/520-W-Main-St-Laurens-SC-29360/222301740_zpid/

 

1780 N Old Laurens Road - Gray Court

What we love about it: Unique home near I-385

Price: $229,900

Realtor: Kate Anderson - Nest Realty Greenville LLC

Features: home located on 1.71 acres, fresh paint, new windows, two septic systems

Specs: 2 BR, 1 BA

Zillow: https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/1780-N-Old-Laurens-Rd-Gray-Court-SC-29645/113337070_zpid/

 

601 South Adair Street - Clinton

What we love about it: Beautiful home near Presbyterian College

Price: $179,900

Realtor:  Melissa Patton - Keller Williams One

Features: Hardwood floors, huge sunroom, country kitchen, large fenced backyard

Specs: 3 BR, 2 BA

Zillow:  https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/601-S-Adair-St-Clinton-SC-29325/113335386_zpid/