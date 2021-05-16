Here are five houses for sale in Laurens County, starting at $79,900:

704 South Broad Street - Clinton

What we love about it: Large home sitting on nearly three acres

Price: $725,000

Realtor: Susan Raynal - BHHS C Dan Joyner

Features: Beautiful staircase with double landings, dining room with mahogany paneling, gourmet kitchen, brick patio, detached two-car garage

Specs: 4 BR, 3.5 BA

Zillow: https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/704-S-Broad-St-Clinton-SC-29325/113334851_zpid/  

 

853 Relax Street - Waterloo

What we love about it: Beautiful lake cottage with new dock and lake views from every room

Price: $219,900

Realtor: Kelley Lowe - BHHS Cambridge Realty

Features: Half-acre lot, lakeside firepit, new deck, rubbed bronze fixtures, new roof, new plumbing and hot water heater

Specs: 2 BR, 1 BA

Zillow: https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/853-Relax-St-Waterloo-SC-29384/113326121_zpid/

 

601 Calvert Avenue - Clinton

What we love about it: Oversized corner lot near Presbyterian College

Price: $219,900

Realtor: Susan Anderson - Upstate Realty, Inc.

Features: Living room with fireplace, formal dining room, original hardwood flooring, large private fenced backyard

Specs: 4 BR, 2 BA

Zillow: https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/601-Calvert-Ave-Clinton-SC-29325/113334596_zpid/

 

204 Calvert Avenue – Clinton

What we love about it: Adorable cottage near Presbyterian College 

Price: $125,000

Realtor:  Melissa Patton - Keller Williams One

Features: Nearly one acre lot, four fireplaces, real hardwoods, high ceilings

Specs: 3 BR, 1 BA

Zillow: https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/204-Calvert-Ave-Clinton-SC-29325/113335066_zpid/

 

200 Cemetery Street - Laurens

What we love about it: Newly updated home near downtown Laurens

Price: $79,900

Realtor: Laurie Hughes - Bluefield Realty Group

Features: USDA-eligible area, freshly painted inside and out, updated flooring and landscaping

Specs: 3 BR, 1 BA

Zillow: https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/200-Cemetery-St-Laurens-SC-29360/222302543_zpid/?