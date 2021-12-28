Here are five houses for sale in Laurens County, starting at $94,900:
317 Owings Street - Laurens
What we love about it: Great location, close to downtown Laurens
Price: $94,900
Realtor: Robert Templeton, Upstate Realty
Features: Covered porch, deck, hardwood floors, updated vinyl windows, newer roof
Specs: 2 BD, 1 BA
Zillow: https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/317-Owings-St-Laurens-SC-29360/113337482_zpid/
1178 Milam Road - Clinton
What we love about it: Conveniently located between Laurens and Clinton
Price: $168,000
Realtor: Susan Anderson, Upstate Realty
Features: Sits on 3.2 acres, new roof in 2020, mature landscaping, circular driveway
Specs: 3 BR, 2 BA
Zillow: https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/1178-Milam-Rd-Clinton-SC-29325/333736269_zpid/
474 Highway 92 – Gray Court
What we love about it: Sits on 4 acres, 15 minutes from Simpsonville
Price: $215,000
Realtor: Valeria Gerkey - Carolina Home Advisors PBKW
Features: Original hardwood floors, kitchen with ample storage, large laundry room, large workshop with power and concrete floors
Specs: 2 BR, 2 BA
Zillow: https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/474-Highway-92-Gray-Court-SC-29645/113337081_zpid/
509 North Adair Street - Clinton
What we love about it: Rocking chair front porch
Price: $240,000
Realtor: Carl Hust - Keller Williams Greenville Central
Features: Original hardwood floors, formal living area, large great room, master on main level, large fenced backyard
Specs: 4 BR, 3 BA
Zillow: https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/509-N-Adair-St-Clinton-SC-29325/113335779_zpid/
1047 Stillwater Road - Waterloo
What we love about it: Perfect for a weekend getaway or a year-round home
Price: $329,999
Realtor: Tonya Wiley - Wiley Real Estate LLC
Features: Spacious kitchen, stick-built home, scenic overlook on Lake Greenwood, .52 acres
Specs: 3 BR, 2 BA
Zillow: https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/1047-Stillwater-Rd-Waterloo-SC-29384/113323605_zpid/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.