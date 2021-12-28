Here are five houses for sale in Laurens County, starting at $94,900:

317 Owings Street - Laurens

What we love about it: Great location, close to downtown Laurens

Price: $94,900

Realtor: Robert Templeton, Upstate Realty

Features: Covered porch, deck, hardwood floors, updated vinyl windows, newer roof

Specs: 2 BD, 1 BA

Zillow: https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/317-Owings-St-Laurens-SC-29360/113337482_zpid/  

 

1178 Milam Road - Clinton

What we love about it: Conveniently located between Laurens and Clinton 

Price: $168,000

Realtor: Susan Anderson, Upstate Realty

Features: Sits on 3.2 acres, new roof in 2020, mature landscaping, circular driveway

Specs: 3 BR, 2 BA

Zillow: https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/1178-Milam-Rd-Clinton-SC-29325/333736269_zpid/

 

474 Highway 92 – Gray Court

What we love about it: Sits on 4 acres, 15 minutes from Simpsonville

Price: $215,000

Realtor: Valeria Gerkey - Carolina Home Advisors PBKW

Features: Original hardwood floors, kitchen with ample storage, large laundry room, large workshop with power and concrete floors

Specs: 2 BR, 2 BA

Zillow: https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/474-Highway-92-Gray-Court-SC-29645/113337081_zpid/

 

509 North Adair Street - Clinton

What we love about it: Rocking chair front porch

Price: $240,000

Realtor: Carl Hust - Keller Williams Greenville Central

Features: Original hardwood floors, formal living area, large great room, master on main level, large fenced backyard

Specs: 4 BR, 3 BA

Zillow:  https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/509-N-Adair-St-Clinton-SC-29325/113335779_zpid/

 

1047 Stillwater Road - Waterloo

What we love about it: Perfect for a weekend getaway or a year-round home

Price: $329,999

Realtor: Tonya Wiley - Wiley Real Estate LLC

Features: Spacious kitchen, stick-built home, scenic overlook on Lake Greenwood, .52 acres

Specs: 3 BR, 2 BA

Zillow: https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/1047-Stillwater-Rd-Waterloo-SC-29384/113323605_zpid/