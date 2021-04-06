Here are five houses for sale in Laurens County, starting at $95,900:

 

204 Barksdale Circle - Laurens

What we love about it: Large one-story home on 1.5 acre lot in the heart of Laurens

Price: $234,900

Realtor: Stephanie Wilson - Century 21 Blackwell & Co.

Features: Huge great room, hardwood flooring, gas fireplace, oversized laundry room, brick patio

Specs: 3 BR, 3 BA

 

67 Peachtree Street – Gray Court

What we love about it: Big lot with plenty of large trees 

Price: $239,900

Realtor: Norman "Skip" Kirsch, III - CENTURY 21 BLACKWELL & CO.

Features: Beautiful updated home with smooth ceilings, multiple fireplaces, hardwood floors, solid surface counter tops

Specs: 5 BR, 2 BA, 2,608 square feet

 

705 North Broad Street - Clinton

What we love about it: Recently update home, close to PC Pharmacy School

Price: $95,900

Realtor: Kelley Barnes - Bush River Realty, LLC

Features: Vinyl plank flooring, new interior and exterior paint, cabinets and countertops, new HVAC

Specs: 2 BR, 1 BA

 

102 West Peninsula Drive - Laurens

What we love about it: Half-acre lot between two wooded lots

Price: $295,000

Realtor: Jennifer Jagodzinski - Bachtel Realty Group

Features: Gourmet kitchen with custom cabinets, eat-in bar area, large deck, first floor master bedroom, huge bonus room

Specs: 3 BR, 2.5 BA

 

7028 Greenpond Road – Gray Court

What we love about it: Beautiful farmhouse with a huge barn on 7.21 acres  

Price: $365,000

Realtor: Kristine Murfin – Ponce Realty Group

Features: Tall baseboards, original beadboard in the foyer, updated plumbing and wiring, side porch, front porch, stables for horses

Specs: 3 BR, 1.5 BA, 2,000 square feet