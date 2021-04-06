Here are five houses for sale in Laurens County, starting at $95,900:
204 Barksdale Circle - Laurens
What we love about it: Large one-story home on 1.5 acre lot in the heart of Laurens
Price: $234,900
Realtor: Stephanie Wilson - Century 21 Blackwell & Co.
Features: Huge great room, hardwood flooring, gas fireplace, oversized laundry room, brick patio
Specs: 3 BR, 3 BA
67 Peachtree Street – Gray Court
What we love about it: Big lot with plenty of large trees
Price: $239,900
Realtor: Norman "Skip" Kirsch, III - CENTURY 21 BLACKWELL & CO.
Features: Beautiful updated home with smooth ceilings, multiple fireplaces, hardwood floors, solid surface counter tops
Specs: 5 BR, 2 BA, 2,608 square feet
705 North Broad Street - Clinton
What we love about it: Recently update home, close to PC Pharmacy School
Price: $95,900
Realtor: Kelley Barnes - Bush River Realty, LLC
Features: Vinyl plank flooring, new interior and exterior paint, cabinets and countertops, new HVAC
Specs: 2 BR, 1 BA
102 West Peninsula Drive - Laurens
What we love about it: Half-acre lot between two wooded lots
Price: $295,000
Realtor: Jennifer Jagodzinski - Bachtel Realty Group
Features: Gourmet kitchen with custom cabinets, eat-in bar area, large deck, first floor master bedroom, huge bonus room
Specs: 3 BR, 2.5 BA
7028 Greenpond Road – Gray Court
What we love about it: Beautiful farmhouse with a huge barn on 7.21 acres
Price: $365,000
Realtor: Kristine Murfin – Ponce Realty Group
Features: Tall baseboards, original beadboard in the foyer, updated plumbing and wiring, side porch, front porch, stables for horses
Specs: 3 BR, 1.5 BA, 2,000 square feet
