Here are six houses for sale in Laurens County, starting at $164,900:
300 Calvert Avenue – Clinton
What we love about it: Beautiful farmhouse on ½ acre lot near Presbyterian College
Price: $389,900
Realtor: Melissa Patton - Keller Williams One
Features: Solid pine floors, natural wood beams, granite countertops, 2 owner suites, wrap around porch
Specs: 6 beds, 5 baths
201 East Walnut Street - Clinton
What we love about it: Brick home with mature trees and manicured landscaping
Price: $324,900
Realtor: Kelley Barnes - Bush River Realty, LLC
Features: Open floor plan with luxury vinyl plank, large deck with bench seating, new custom cabinets in kitchen, granite countertops
Specs: 4 beds, 3 baths
101 Silver Street, #302 - Laurens
What we love about it: Beautiful townhouse in downtown Laurens
Price: $295,000
Realtor: Adam Taylor – Keller Williams One
Features: Exposed brick walls, hardwood floors, built-in bookcases, arched windows, terrazzo countertops, private outdoor space
Specs: 2 beds, 2 baths, over 4,000 square feet
416 Chestnut Street - Laurens
What we love about it: Gorgeous Victorian home just off of Main Street
Price: $259,000
Realtor: Brian Welborn – Berkshire Hathaway, C. Dan Joyner
Features: Built around 1890, wrap around porch, freshly painted, refinished hardwood floors, completely remodeled kitchen, heated/cooled sunporch
Specs: 3 beds, 2 baths, 2800-2999 square feet
842 West Main Street - Laurens
What we love about it: Elegant home that is on the National Register of Historic Places
Price: $275,000
Realtor: Leslie Scott - Keller Williams
Features: Large front porch, spacious sitting rooms, hardwood floors, tall ceilings, new wiring, new plumbing, new HVAC system, full walkout basement
Specs: 4 beds, 3 baths,
201 Pine Street - Clinton
What we love about it: Well maintained home in College View
Price: $145,000
Realtor: Tj Cockrell - Palmetto Heritage Real Estate
Features: ½ acre lot, detached garage, sunroom, large kitchen, unfinished upstairs
Specs: 2 beds, 1 bath
