Here are six houses for sale in Laurens County, starting at $164,900:

 

300 Calvert Avenue – Clinton

What we love about it: Beautiful farmhouse on ½ acre lot near Presbyterian College

Price: $389,900

Realtor: Melissa Patton - Keller Williams One

Features: Solid pine floors, natural wood beams, granite countertops, 2 owner suites, wrap around porch

Specs: 6 beds, 5 baths

 

201 East Walnut Street - Clinton

What we love about it: Brick home with mature trees and manicured landscaping 

Price: $324,900

Realtor: Kelley Barnes - Bush River Realty, LLC

Features: Open floor plan with luxury vinyl plank, large deck with bench seating, new custom cabinets in kitchen, granite countertops

Specs: 4 beds, 3 baths

101 Silver Street, #302 - Laurens

What we love about it: Beautiful townhouse in downtown Laurens

Price: $295,000

Realtor: Adam Taylor – Keller Williams One

Features: Exposed brick walls, hardwood floors, built-in bookcases, arched windows, terrazzo countertops, private outdoor space

Specs: 2 beds, 2 baths, over 4,000 square feet

416 Chestnut Street - Laurens

What we love about it: Gorgeous Victorian home just off of Main Street

Price: $259,000

Realtor: Brian Welborn – Berkshire Hathaway, C. Dan Joyner

Features: Built around 1890, wrap around porch, freshly painted, refinished hardwood floors, completely remodeled kitchen, heated/cooled sunporch

Specs: 3 beds, 2 baths, 2800-2999 square feet

842 West Main Street - Laurens

What we love about it: Elegant home that is on the National Register of Historic Places

Price: $275,000

Realtor: Leslie Scott - Keller Williams

Features: Large front porch, spacious sitting rooms, hardwood floors, tall ceilings, new wiring, new plumbing, new HVAC system, full walkout basement

Specs: 4 beds, 3 baths,

201 Pine Street - Clinton

What we love about it: Well maintained home in College View  

Price: $145,000

Realtor: Tj Cockrell - Palmetto Heritage Real Estate

Features: ½ acre lot, detached garage, sunroom, large kitchen, unfinished upstairs

Specs: 2 beds, 1 bath