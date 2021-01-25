Here are six houses for sale in Laurens County, starting at $164,900:
831 W. Main Street – Laurens
What we love about it: 1919 Dutch Colonial home with an inviting front porch that wraps around the house. Large great room with 14 ft. ceilings.
Price: $620,000
Realtor: Jake Dickens, Coldwell Banker Caine/Williams
Features: Large kitchen with all the bells and whistles, large rooms throughout the house, second level master, three levels including two bedrooms on the third level, 1.6 acre lot
Specs: 6 beds, 6 baths, nearly 7,000 square feet
1532 Puckett Ferry Road – Cross Hill
What we love about it: Cape Cod style home with an open floor plan and a spectacular kitchen
Price: $250,000
Realtor: Susan Tallman - BHHS C Dan Joyner
Features: Large bonus room, several outside buildings, in-ground pool, living room and sun room
Specs: 4 beds, 4 baths
4000 South Harper Street Extension - Laurens
What we love about it: Beautiful 3.59 acre lot with plenty of hardwoods in a serene environment
Price: $425,000
Realtor: Britt Brandt - Realty One Group Freedom
Features: Custom built home, master suite and two other bedrooms on main floor, screened porch with large deck, in-ground pool
Specs: 5 beds, 4 baths, 4,000 square feet
717A Calvert Avenue - Clinton
What we love about it: Beautiful home in the College View area of Clinton, near Presbyterian College
Price: $244,000
Realtor: Susan Anderson - Upstate Realty, Inc.
Features: Beautiful landscaped yard, oversized family room, rocking chair front porch, master suite on main level, galley kitchen with new countertops and appliances
Specs: 3 beds, 2 baths
1488 Fleming Mill Road - Laurens
What we love about it: Brick home with hardwood floors and a beautiful yard
Price: $164,900
Realtor: Scott Cook - Gray Estate Realty
Features: Fenced back yard, workshop with power, play area for kids
Specs: 4 beds, 2 baths
90 Murphy Drive - Clinton
What we love about it: Custom home built in 2017 with split floor plan on 16 acres
Price: $365,000
Realtor: Angela Reid - ERA Wilder Realty
Features: Extra large master suite, large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, formal dining room, master bath with large walk-in closet
Specs: 4 beds, 3 baths, 2,403 square feet
