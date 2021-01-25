Here are six houses for sale in Laurens County, starting at $164,900:

831 W. Main Street – Laurens

What we love about it: 1919 Dutch Colonial home with an inviting front porch that wraps around the house. Large great room with 14 ft. ceilings.

Price: $620,000

Realtor: Jake Dickens, Coldwell Banker Caine/Williams  

Features: Large kitchen with all the bells and whistles, large rooms throughout the house, second level master, three levels including two bedrooms on the third level, 1.6 acre lot

Specs: 6 beds, 6 baths, nearly 7,000 square feet

1532 Puckett Ferry Road – Cross Hill

What we love about it: Cape Cod style home with an open floor plan and a spectacular kitchen  

Price: $250,000

Realtor: Susan Tallman - BHHS C Dan Joyner

Features: Large bonus room, several outside buildings, in-ground pool, living room and sun room

Specs: 4 beds, 4 baths

4000 South Harper Street Extension - Laurens

What we love about it: Beautiful 3.59 acre lot with plenty of hardwoods in a serene environment

Price: $425,000

Realtor: Britt Brandt - Realty One Group Freedom

Features: Custom built home, master suite and two other bedrooms on main floor, screened porch with large deck, in-ground pool

Specs: 5 beds, 4 baths, 4,000 square feet

717A Calvert Avenue - Clinton

What we love about it: Beautiful home in the College View area of Clinton, near Presbyterian College

Price: $244,000

Realtor: Susan Anderson - Upstate Realty, Inc.

Features: Beautiful landscaped yard, oversized family room, rocking chair front porch, master suite on main level, galley kitchen with new countertops and appliances

Specs: 3 beds, 2 baths

1488 Fleming Mill Road - Laurens

What we love about it: Brick home with hardwood floors and a beautiful yard

Price: $164,900

Realtor: Scott Cook - Gray Estate Realty

Features: Fenced back yard, workshop with power, play area for kids

Specs: 4 beds, 2 baths

90 Murphy Drive - Clinton

What we love about it: Custom home built in 2017 with split floor plan on 16 acres

Price: $365,000

Realtor: Angela Reid - ERA Wilder Realty

Features: Extra large master suite, large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, formal dining room, master bath with large walk-in closet

Specs: 4 beds, 3 baths, 2,403 square feet