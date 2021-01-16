Here are six houses for sale in Laurens County, starting at $199,500:

614 W. Main Street – Laurens

What we love about it: Corner lot with 1900’s architecture, featuring palm trees in the front yard and an inviting front porch.

Price: $299,000

Realtor: Adam Taylor, Keller Williams One

Features: Hardwood floors, rounded staircase, sizeable kitchen, ample closet space

Specs: 5 beds, 3 baths

325 W. Main Street – Clinton

What we love about it: Located in the heart of Clinton, this home was built in the 1930’s with a main floor suite.

Price: $350,000

Realtor: Jeff Cook Real Estate

Features: Large lot with white picket fence, southern style porch, inviting floor plan, tall ceilings, hardwood floors

Specs: 4 beds, 5 baths, 3,800 square feet

304 S. Owens Street – Clinton

What we love about it: Two blocks from Presbyterian College, this home has an amazing front porch and sits on a 1-acre lot.

Price: $214,900

Realtor: David Pitts, Fathom Realty

Features: College View in Clinton, bonus room, detached garage, front porch, deck

Specs: 3 beds, 2 baths

498 Church Street – Laurens

What we love about it: Large corner lot located near downtown Laurens. The large porch is perfect for a swing and rocking chairs.

Price: $199,500

Realtor: Robert Templeton, Upstate Realty

Features: Corner lot, wraparound porch, hardwood and pine floors, spacious kitchen

Specs: 3 beds, 2 baths, 2200 square feet

203 Country Club Drive – Laurens

What we love about it: Great location at Lakeside Country Club that features a large lot with mature trees and backyard privacy.

Price: $235,000

Realtor: Abbey Turner, Home Buyers Marketing II Inc.

Features: Large open living room, formal dining room, four bedrooms upstairs, a fixer-upper

Specs: 4 beds, 3 baths, 2,534 square feet

403 Elm Street – Clinton

What we love about it: This home is located near Presbyterian College. The kitchen features new cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.

Price: $359,000

Realtor: Kelley Barnes, Bush River Realty

Features: Hardwood floors, screened porch with ceiling fan, large master on the main floor, updated kitchen

Specs: 5 beds, 4 baths

