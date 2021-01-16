Here are six houses for sale in Laurens County, starting at $199,500:
614 W. Main Street – Laurens
What we love about it: Corner lot with 1900’s architecture, featuring palm trees in the front yard and an inviting front porch.
Price: $299,000
Realtor: Adam Taylor, Keller Williams One
Features: Hardwood floors, rounded staircase, sizeable kitchen, ample closet space
Specs: 5 beds, 3 baths
325 W. Main Street – Clinton
What we love about it: Located in the heart of Clinton, this home was built in the 1930’s with a main floor suite.
Price: $350,000
Realtor: Jeff Cook Real Estate
Features: Large lot with white picket fence, southern style porch, inviting floor plan, tall ceilings, hardwood floors
Specs: 4 beds, 5 baths, 3,800 square feet
304 S. Owens Street – Clinton
What we love about it: Two blocks from Presbyterian College, this home has an amazing front porch and sits on a 1-acre lot.
Price: $214,900
Realtor: David Pitts, Fathom Realty
Features: College View in Clinton, bonus room, detached garage, front porch, deck
Specs: 3 beds, 2 baths
498 Church Street – Laurens
What we love about it: Large corner lot located near downtown Laurens. The large porch is perfect for a swing and rocking chairs.
Price: $199,500
Realtor: Robert Templeton, Upstate Realty
Features: Corner lot, wraparound porch, hardwood and pine floors, spacious kitchen
Specs: 3 beds, 2 baths, 2200 square feet
203 Country Club Drive – Laurens
What we love about it: Great location at Lakeside Country Club that features a large lot with mature trees and backyard privacy.
Price: $235,000
Realtor: Abbey Turner, Home Buyers Marketing II Inc.
Features: Large open living room, formal dining room, four bedrooms upstairs, a fixer-upper
Specs: 4 beds, 3 baths, 2,534 square feet
403 Elm Street – Clinton
What we love about it: This home is located near Presbyterian College. The kitchen features new cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
Price: $359,000
Realtor: Kelley Barnes, Bush River Realty
Features: Hardwood floors, screened porch with ceiling fan, large master on the main floor, updated kitchen
Specs: 5 beds, 4 baths
All photos are from their respective online listings.
