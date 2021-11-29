For the 2021 holiday season, the Laurens County Public Library System will be doing its own version of “giving” and “receiving.”
From Dec. 1-22, people with late fees can have those fees forgiven by bringing in an item of unperishable food, canned or packaged, to your local library branch or the bookmobile.
This year marks the 14th time the Laurens County Public Library System has held Food for Fines and it has become a holiday tradition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.