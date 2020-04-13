A traffic stop and search of residence on April 9 led to eight arrests on multiple charges by the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.
At approximately noon on April 9, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after observing improper lane use. The driver of the vehicle gave deputies consent to search the vehicle and as a result, a bag with narcotics (discovered to be Heroin/Fentanyl) was recovered.
The drugs recovered during this traffic stop led deputies and investigators to obtain a search warrant for 310 Cadillac Drive in Gray Court, a location that the vehicle was at prior to the traffic stop. Within the residence, deputies seized clear torn plastic bags (indicating illegal narcotics were being packaged at this property), a white in color powder substance that tested positive for Cocaine base, a loaded handgun, two rifles (both without serial numbers), multiple types of ammunition, a digital scale, drug paraphernalia, Marijuana, and a Honda dirt bike confirmed to be stolen out of Greenville County.
In addition, pills believed to be “pressed” or altered with Heroin/Fentanyl were also recovered and seized.
Kevin Charles Kreuger of Spartanburg, Shydavis Keoreus Jackson of Williamston and Andrew Joseph Shell of Gray Court were arrested and charged with possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, Possession of Less than One Gram of Meth, and Trafficking in Heroin.
Danny Earl Choice of Gray Court, Rodkeyvious Malik Tribble of Gray Court and Shiah Venise Cunningham of Gray Court were arrested and charged with Possession of 28 grams or less of Marijuana, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, Possession of Less than One Gram of Meth, Trafficking in Heroin, and Receiving Stolen Goods.
Kyah Nicole Burton of Piedmont was arrested and charged with Possession of Schedule II Narcotic X3, Possession of Scheduled IV Narcotics with Intent to Distribute X2, Possession of Heroin/Fentanyl with Intent to Distribute, and Receiving Stolen Goods.
James Kevin Owens of Gray Court was arrested and charged with Receiving Stolen Goods.
“This office is committed to cleaning up trash in this county,” said Sheriff Don Reynolds. “We strive every day towards this cause. People like these prey on and destroy parts of our county every single day. We will continue to clean up our communities and I appreciate the help and support of the public in doing this.”
