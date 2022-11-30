City of Clinton
Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 at 7 p.m. - City of Clinton Christmas Tree Lighting
- Location: 211 N. Broad St.
Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at 10 a.m. - Clinton's "Winter Wonderland Christmas Parade"
- Location: N. Broad St.
- To be in the parade, visit the City of Clinton's webpage for an application. The application fee is $5 for school districts and non-profits. Nothing may be thrown from the float nor can a live or life-size Santa Claus be used. Other rules and regulations can be found on the digital or paper application on the City's webpage.
Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 at 8 p.m. through Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 at 1 a.m. - "Swinging in the New Year"
- Location: The Cotton Loft, 305 W. Main St.
- With a 1920s Gatsby dress code, guests can enjoy live music, hor d'oeuvres and a champagne toast at midnight to celebrate the new year.
City of Laurens
Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, through Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 - Laurens Christmas Market
- Location: Main Street
- Dec. 2, Dec. 3, Dec. 10 and Dec. 17 hours are 5:30pm to 9:30pm on Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
- This market is an outdoor shopping market, perfect for buying unique and seasonal holiday gifts.
- A list of vendors can be found at mainstreetlaurens.org. Vender spots are still available for Dec. 3, Dec. 10 and Dec. 17.
Friday, Dec. 2 at 5 p.m. - Christmas on the Square: Photos with Santa, Laurens Tree Lighting, Kids' Bike & Scooter Parade and other Christmas Activities
- Location: Main Street
- 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., guests can take photos with Santa. Purchase tickets at Laurens YMCA and plan to take photos at Verdin's Too.
- 7:15 p.m., the City of Laurens will hold their annual Christmas tree lighting at the fountain behind City Hall. The event will feature music by Davison Brass Band and Sing2Gether.
- 7:30 p.m. is the kids bike and scooter race. Kids will line up between Verdin's Too and City Hall with decorated bikes and scooters, following Canta around Courthouse Square.
- 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., guests can explore all of the Christmas activities around the square.
Saturday, Dec. 3 at 5 p.m. - Laurens Christmas Parade
- Location: Main Street
- To participate in the parade, please see the application at mainstreetlaurens.org. If the application is received by Nov. 21, the parade entry fee for floats will be $15. If received by Nov. 30, the fee elevates to $25. The theme is "A Retro Christmas." Many of the parade's rules are similar to Clinton's, with the addition of being required to have holiday lights on the float, since the parade will take place at night.
City of Gray Court
Saturday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. - Gray Court Christmas Parade
- Location: Town Hall at 329 Main St.
- The parade's theme is "Jesus is the Reason for the Season." The application can be found in person at Gray Court Town Hall or can be sent via fax if you call 864-876-2581, select option one and ask for Ashley.
