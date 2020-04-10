David Tribble, Jr. recently announced his candidacy for Laurens County Council District 7, which includes much of Clinton and all of Joanna.
“The damage done by the COVID-19 will require that every level of government reevaluate every penny of spending," said Tribble. "We have been through difficult times before. For example, after 2001 and again after 2008, extending to the time I was serving on County Council and later in the State House. This is the time to review everything that county government spends and cut out everything that is not essential.”
Explaining further, Tribble noted, “Disaster management is a function of local government. Much of my MPA study at Clemson related to local government issues and to the operations of local volunteer fire departments in rural counties.”
“A second essential function of local government is to look to the future and lay the foundation for good things to happen, even at some future time. In the area of economic development, I will work with the county to make the property between Clinton and Joanna the premier industrial site in the upstate.”
Tribble then turned his attention to Highway 72 toward Whitmire and Chester. “I will go to visit Union County, Chester County and Newberry County leaders to reignite interest in directing highway funds toward finishing the widening of this important access. It may take 30 years to get it done. That just means we have to start now.”
In terms of recreation, Tribble commented, “we need to make Clinton the bicycling capital of South Carolina. We need to make the Enoree River friendly to paddle. The people of Laurens County should have a public access point on Lake Greenwood. We need to help in the formation of walking and bicycling trails in Laurens County in every way.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.