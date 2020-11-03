DAVID TRIBBLE

Former Laurens County Council member David Tribble will return to the District 7 seat after defeating incumbent David Pitts 2,154-1,634 in the general election on Tuesday night.

Tribble collected 56.82% of the vote to Pitts’ 43.10%. Tribble won six of the seven precincts, losing only Lydia Mill.

Vote totals by precinct:

Bailey – Tribble 18, Pitts 2

Clinton 3 – Tribble 663, Pitts 477

Lydia Mill – Pitts 105, Tribble 99

Clinton Mill – Tribble 112, Pitts 102

Clinton 1 – Tribble 212, Pitts 163

Joanna – Tribble 590, Pitts 345

Clinton 2 – Tribble 456, Pitts 439