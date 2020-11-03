Former Laurens County Council member David Tribble will return to the District 7 seat after defeating incumbent David Pitts 2,154-1,634 in the general election on Tuesday night.
Tribble collected 56.82% of the vote to Pitts’ 43.10%. Tribble won six of the seven precincts, losing only Lydia Mill.
Vote totals by precinct:
Bailey – Tribble 18, Pitts 2
Clinton 3 – Tribble 663, Pitts 477
Lydia Mill – Pitts 105, Tribble 99
Clinton Mill – Tribble 112, Pitts 102
Clinton 1 – Tribble 212, Pitts 163
Joanna – Tribble 590, Pitts 345
Clinton 2 – Tribble 456, Pitts 439
